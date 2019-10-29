Highlights

Auction End Date: Rolling Close on Tuesday, 10/29/2019 Starting at 10:00 AM (CDT) Add Auction to Calendar

10/29/2019 10:00 AM

10/29/2019 12:00 PM

America/Chicago

Spaghetti Warehouse Restaurant Closure



Dallas, Texas Equipment Location: 1815 North Market Street, Dallas, TX, USA Important Information:This is an internet auction, all items are sold AS IS WHERE IS. Buyer Responsible For Disconnect and Removal of All Won Items. If you cannot handle disconnects, bring a plumber/electrician at your own expense. Bring enough help to move equipment out of building. Please see specific instructions for item 450, "Authentic Spaghetti Warehouse Trolley", in the notes of the item. Contact: Please contact us at 800.572.4480 or at info@restaurantequipment.bid with any questions. Highlight Items Include: The Authentic Spaghetti Warehouse Trolley, a Variety of Wall Signs and Wall Art, Stain Glass Windows, Freezers, Refrigeration, Convection Ovens, Dining Tables and Chairs and much more! Pick Up Day: Thursday, 10/31/19 AND Friday, 11/1/19 Between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM (CDT)


