|Title
|Spaghetti Warehouse Restaurant Closure - Dallas, TX - All Bids Start at $1 With No Reserves
|Location
|The Spaghetti Warehouse Restaurant
1815 N Market St, Dallas, TX 75202
|Highlights
Auction End Date: Rolling Close on Tuesday, 10/29/2019 Starting at 10:00 AM (CDT)
10/29/2019 10:00 AM
10/29/2019 12:00 PM
America/Chicago
Spaghetti Warehouse Restaurant Closure
Dallas, Texas
Equipment Location: 1815 North Market Street, Dallas, TX, USA
Important Information:This is an internet auction, all items are sold AS IS WHERE IS. Buyer Responsible For Disconnect and Removal of All Won Items. If you cannot handle disconnects, bring a plumber/electrician at your own expense. Bring enough help to move equipment out of building. Please see specific instructions for item 450, "Authentic Spaghetti Warehouse Trolley", in the notes of the item.
Contact: Please contact us at 800.572.4480 or at info@restaurantequipment.bid with any questions.
Highlight Items Include: The Authentic Spaghetti Warehouse Trolley, a Variety of Wall Signs and Wall Art, Stain Glass Windows, Freezers, Refrigeration, Convection Ovens, Dining Tables and Chairs and much more!
Pick Up Day: Thursday, 10/31/19 AND Friday, 11/1/19 Between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM (CDT)
|Categories
|Notes
Auction Inspection Date:
Not Available From This Location.
Auction End Date:
Tuesday, 10/29/2019 - Items Begin To Close Each Minute Starting At 10:00 AM (CST).
Payment Processing:
Tuesday, 10/29/2019 - immediately following the close of the auction - All credit cards on file will be processed at this time, please contact Customer Service if you need to make alternative payment arrangements such as paying with Paypal or another credit card (we do not take American Express).
Pick up/Removal Date:
Thursday, 10/31/19 AND Friday, 11/1/2019 Between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM (CDT) - These are the only pick up dates for this auction! This does NOT have a dock or forklift, nobody on site can palletize your items for you - plan accordingly. You Must Contact Customer Support To Schedule A Pick Up Time For This Location.
Buyers Premium:
15%
|Terms
|This is an internet auction only.
** Please see Terms & Conditions section located in the About us Tab, this can be found at the top of the page. **
|Directions
|Contact
|RestaurantEquipment.Bid
121 Sullys Trail, Suite 8
Pittsford NY 14534
Phone: 800.572.4480
